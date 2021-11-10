Gor Mahia officials clash over Fifa transfer ban

Peter Lwasa

Gor Mahia's Peter Lwasa (centre) celebrates his goal with Boniface Omondi (left) and John Mcharia during their Football Kenya Federation Premier league match against Kariobangi Sharks at Kasarani on October 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Football's world governing body also slapped a 50,000 Francs (about Sh6 million) fine on Football Kenya Federation (FKF) for registering the players and allowing them to play.
  • K'Ogalo currently sits top of the league standings after five matches, and has progressed to the Caf Confederation Cup play-offs.

Gor Mahia Treasurer Dolphina Odhiambo has blamed the club's Sporting Director, Lordvick Aduda, for the two-window transfer embargo slapped on the club by Fifa on Monday.

