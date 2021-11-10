Gor Mahia officials clash over Fifa transfer ban

Gor Mahia Treasurer Dolphina Odhiambo has blamed the club's Sporting Director, Lordvick Aduda, for the two-window transfer embargo slapped on the club by Fifa on Monday.

The record Kenyan champions were banned for fielding newly signed players in the Super Cup clash against league champions Tusker, yet they had not cleared arrears owed to former players and a former coach.

Congolese forward Sando Sando Yangayay, defender Dennis Ng'ang'a and midfielder Peter Lwasa were fielded in the encounter, which Tusker won 8-7 on post match penalties on September 22.

Related Fifa slaps Gor Mahia with fresh transfer ban Football

The reigning domestic cup (Betway Cup) holders were under restriction from Fifa for pay disputes relating to ex-players Shafik Batambuze, Dickson Ambundo, and coach Steven Polack.

As per the ban, the earliest Gor can sign any new players is in January 2023.

However, Odhiambo claimed her advice was ignored by other club officials and Aduda, who was at the fore front of bringing in new players, despite not being a recognised club official.

"It is a fact that we were facing a ban from Fifa but as usual this was ignored....The technical bench proceeded with their work as usual and even fielded the players in an active tournament in total disregard to procedures, while being aided by the self proclaimed Football Director/ Sports Director /CEO of Gor Mahia FC," said Odhiambo.

She called on other club officials who cooperated with Aduda to resign for putting the club in the worst situation ever.

"I will not be held responsible while those running the club with arrogance and impunity walk scot free.

"Those parading themselves as helpers of the club yet doing things just for their own benefits should also take note that their days are numbered," she added.

Contacted by this scribe, an angry Aduda fired back at Odhiambo saying the new players were signed on a duration of two five years contract and can serve the club well.

He reiterated that it is not a must for the club to acquire new players in every transfer window.

"Tell me where it is written that Gor must sign players in each and every transfer window. Currently all players we signed are eligible to play and she should tell you the ones she is intending to sign who have been affected by the ban," he said.

Football's world governing body also slapped a 50,000 Francs (about Sh6 million) fine on Football Kenya Federation (FKF) for registering the players and allowing them to play.