Gor Mahia make U-turn on Nkata, appoint new coach

Andreas Spier

New Gor Mahia coach Andreas Spier (right) with club chairman Ambrose Rachier during his unveiling on February 1, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Nam replaces Youth team coach Jared Odongo who had been earlier named as Nkata assistant.

A day after renegading on the appointment of Ugandan Paul Nkata as the head coach, Gor Mahia on Tuesday announced the appointment of Andreas Spier as their new tactician.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.