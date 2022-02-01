Gor Mahia make U-turn on Nkata, appoint new coach

A day after renegading on the appointment of Ugandan Paul Nkata as the head coach, Gor Mahia on Tuesday announced the appointment of Andreas Spier as their new tactician.

K'Ogalo have also named former Atlabara tactician Michael Nam as their new assistant coach.

Nam replaces Youth team coach Jared Odongo who had been earlier named as Nkata assistant.

The appointment of Nkata had drawn alot of criticism from K'Ogalo fans who were of the opinion that the Ugandan been tainted by the match-fixing claims at Kakamega Homeboyz in January 2019 which made him flee to his native country.

Nkata was cleared of any wrongdoing by Fifa, but the fans pressured the club to search for a foreign coach, which has been the norm.

Spier is not new to East African football having worked in Rwanda where he handled Armée Patriotique Rwandaise Football Club (APR).

Spier started coaching in Rwanda in 2008 with APR Youth Team and in 2009 was picked to coach the Rwandan women’s national team, before making his way to APR’s senior team.

In June 2016, Football Kenya Federation appointed him as the Technical Director on a two-year contract to replace Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee who left the position in 2014.

He also served as Romania's Under-18 and Under-19 coach between 2014 to 2015.

On the other hand, Nam was appointed South Sudanese side Atlabara coach in March 2020 from Vipers of Uganda where he had a brief stint.

He had also served as former Kenyan League side Sher Karuturi (now defunct) coach.