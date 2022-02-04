Gor Mahia look to exert revenge on Rangers

Football Kenya Federation Premier League returns this weekend after one week break with the highlight being the clash pitting former champions Gor Mahia against Posta Rangers at Moi International Sports Center on Sunday.

Five matches are on the cards on Saturday while four others will be played across various venues in the country on Sunday. This will be the final fixtures for the first leg as the second leg is scheduled to kick off next weekend.

League leaders Kakamega Homeboyz, who have amassed 33 points will be at Bukhungu Stadium against relegation-threatened Nzoia Sugar under the tutelage of new coach Salim Babu also on Sunday.

The youthful tactician joined the sugar millers last week on a two-year deal from National Super League side Kisumu All Stars.

Gor Mahia v Posta Rangers is a game of high stakes as it will be the first match in charge for German tactician Andreas Spier who was unveiled on Tuesday after British coach Mark Harrison, and his technical bench were fired for poor performance.

Coincidentally it is the 3-0 loss to Rangers at Thika Sub County Stadium on January 26 which led to the axing of the trio. Spier, 59,k is not new to Kenyan football as he previously served as FKF Technical Director.

K'Ogalo will also be without their captain Harun Shakava who moved to Kenya Police this week on a one year deal before being incorporated into the service as a law enforcement officer.

However, Gor protested the transfer and accused Kenya Police of player tapping because Shakava had a two-year contract which was to expire in February 2023.

Spier has hit the ground running and was at Ruaraka grounds on Wednesday for Bandari's 1-0 loss to Tusker.

“I will push the players for immediate results because I know the desire of the fans. We will play attractive football and the players’ attitude towards our matches will play a big role in seeing a turnaround in performance,” said Spier after his unveiling.

Gor sit fifth on 27 points from 16 matches, one above Rangers who have a game in hand.

"They can't beat us twice. It will be a tough match but we will be going for revenge," said Gor Mahia striker and new assistant captain Samuel Onyango.

The mailmen are now statistically superior to K'Ogalo as they have won twice in the past five matches while Gor have won once with two matches ending in barren draws.

Gor are winless in their last three games and a loss would see them continue losing ground in their quest to reclaim the league title they lost to Tusker last season.

K'Ogalo defenders have to be wary of forward Timothy Otieno who is on a goal-scoring spree and has netted thrice in the past two matches including a double in the 3-0 win over Gor.

Former AFC Leopards midfielder Brian Marita who is the Rangers' top scorer on eight goals has formed a formidable partnership with Otieno and the duo have been a thorn in the flesh of opposing defenders.

Kakamega Homeboyz win against Nzoia Sugar at Bukhungu Stadium will also see them cement their lead at the top especially if Kariobangi Sharks, Nairobi City Stars and KCB all who are tied at 28 points, slip.

Homeboyz's only loss this season was 2-0 defeat to FC Talanta at Bukhungu Stadium on January 4.

Babu has however promised to turn around the results so they can avoid relegation and finish among the top 10 teams.

Fixtures (All matches kick off at 3pm)

Saturday

AFC Leopards v Bidco United (Nyayo National Stadium)

Kariobangi Sharks v Nairobi City Stars ( MISC Kasarani)

FC Talanta v Mathare United ( Kasarani Annex)

Ulinzi Stars v Wazito ( ASK Grounds Nakuru)

Vihiga Bullets v KCB ( Bukhungu Stadium)

Sunday

Bandari v Tusker ( Mbaraki Grounds, Mombasa)

Gor Mahia v Posta Rangers (MISC Kasarani)

Kakamega Homeboyz v Nzoia Sugar (Bukhungu Stadium)