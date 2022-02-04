Gor Mahia look to exert revenge on Rangers

Fred Nkata

Posta Rangers' Brian Marita (left) is tackled by Gor Mahia's Fred Nkata during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Thika Sub County Stadium on January 26, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • League leaders Kakamega Homeboyz, who have amassed 33 points will be at Bukhungu Stadium against relegation-threatened Nzoia Sugar
  • Gor Mahia v Posta Rangers is a game of high stakes as it will be the first match in charge for German tactician Andreas Spier who was unveiled on Tuesday
  • Gor sit fifth on 27 points from 16 matches, one above Rangers who have a game in hand

Football Kenya Federation Premier League returns this weekend after one week break with the highlight being the clash pitting former champions Gor Mahia against Posta Rangers at Moi International Sports Center on Sunday.

