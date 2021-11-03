Gor Mahia go top after Ulinzi stalemate

Frank Odhiambo

Gor Mahia defender Frank Odhiambo (right) vies for the ball with Ulinzi Stars forward Clinton Omondi during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Thika Sub County Stadium on November 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • His opposite number and former Kenyan international, Stephen Ocholla introduced Oscar Wamalwa for Simiyu to reinforce the blunt attack.
  • However, the changes did not change the score-line and both sides appeared content with the draw.

Gor Mahia went top of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League table after battling to a scoreless draw against Ulinzi Stars at the Thika Sub County Stadium Wednesday.

