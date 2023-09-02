Gor Mahia’s foreign legion on fire

Football fans were left salivating for more action as 19-year-old Ugandan import Rodgers Mugisha and his Rwandese counterpart Patrick Sibomana put in influential performances in Gor Mahia’s win over Ulinzi Stars at Ulinzi Sports Complex at Lang’ata Barracks, Nairobi.

Gor won the game courtesy of new recruit Kevin Juma's first half strike. This was K’Ogalo first win of the season after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Sofapaka in their season opener a week ago.

Mugisha, who was making his debut for K’Ogalo, was an exciting figure.

The Ugandan, an attacking midfielder, partnered Kevin Simiyu and Alpha Onyango and was a delight to the fans due his dribbling skills, speed and pace that troubled the home players.

Mugisha ball juggling skills came to the fore at one point in the first half when he received the ball from Austin Odhiambo, delightfully controlled it before lobbing it over ever green Ulinzi Star defender Brian Birgen and leave him for dead.

The youngster roamed the midfield at will and engineered many Gor Mahia attacks.

Mugisha joined Gor Mahia from Uganda Peoples Defence Force FC which participated in the Ugandan top flight league.

The well-built Sibomana, 26 was involved in Gor Mahia's lone goal and showed good vision with his accurate passing.

The Rwanda international took a corner which the Ulinzi Stars defenders failed to clear and an obliging Kevin Juma easily slammed the loose ball home.

“In the first match against Sofapaka I had just landed and didn’t train with the team well. I’m learning the coach’s philosophy and my dream is to win titles with Gor Mahia,” said Sibomana.

He joined K’Ogalo after a short stint with Mozambique’s Clube Ferroviario da Beira and has previously played for Tanzania giants Yanga SC.

“Mugisha is a top talent and what we saw today proves that. Sibomana has also shown that he has a lot to offer for us this season,” said Gor Mahia coach Johnathan McKinstry.

Newbies Murang’a Seal’s 1-0 win over Kakamega Homeboyz shows the team is ready to fight with the big boys at the highest local level.

Former Nzoia Sugar striker Titus Kapchanga scored the lone goal.

The win came a week after they picked three points on the road with the same score line against noise Shabana at the Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay County.