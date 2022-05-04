Gor Mahia finally secure venue for Mashemeji derby

The 94th Mashemeji Derby pitting Gor Mahia against eternal rivals AFC Leopards will now be played at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani on Sunday.

Gor Mahia Secretary General Sam Ochola told Nation Sport that the biggest clash in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League which had been earlier scheduled to be squared out at the newly-built Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu, has been moved to the capital since the lake side city is gearing up to host the Africities Summit from next week at the same facility.

K’Ogalo will host the game, with some reports indicating President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential aspirant Raila Odinga will be present.

Related Tusker move to within touching distance of Homeboyz Football

“We have settled on MISC Kasarani since this is the biggest fixture of the season which draws a lot of fans. I urge our fans to turn out in large numbers and cheer for the team. To our fans in Kisumu, we shall still consider hosting the game in the city in future,” said Ochola.

This will be the first time Gor Mahia will be hosting a match at the facility after being banned by Sports Kenya due to fracas which occurred in their league game against newbies Vihiga Bullets on February 13.

Fans who will sit it in the VIP section will pay Sh500 while regular tickets will retail at Sh200 and will be sold from 7am to 2pm on the match day.

Gor won the first leg of the Mashemeji Derby played out in October last year 1-0 at the same venue. Out of the 93 derbies between the two sides, Gor Mahia have won 33 times while Leopards have emerged victorious in 28 occasions with 32 ties ending in draws.