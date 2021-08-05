Gor Mahia finally paid Betway Cup money

Gor Mahia captain Harun Shakava celebrates with the FKF Betway Cup title after their win against AFC Leopards in the final at Nyayo National Stadium on July 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  David Kwalimwa

Sports Reporter, Nation Media Group.

What you need to know:

  • The cash comes two days after FKF fined Gor  Mahia and AFC Leopards a total of Sh10 million for boycotting their league match because of the unpaid Betway Cup money.  
  • Gor Chairman Ambrose Rachier and his AFC Leopards counterpart Dan Shikanda were also “provisionally suspended.” The two league giants also lost two league points each.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Wednesday paid Gor Mahia Sh2 million prize money for winning the Betway Cup title on July 4.

