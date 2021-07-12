Gor Mahia eyeing yet another foreign coach to replace Vaz Pinto

Gor Mahia's coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto with a customised trophy he received for being crowned the Football Kenya Federation Premier League coach of the month of May on June 29, 2021 at Camp Toyoyo grounds, Nairobi.

Photo credit: Pool
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

What you need to know:

  • In the past five years, Gor has had seven foreign coaches, some of whom have left in a controversial manner.
  • Apart from Vaz Pinto, Polack and Oliveira, others who have left are Hassan Oktay, Dylan Kerr, Jose Marcelo Ferreira and Frank Nuttal.

Football Kenya Federation Betway Cup winners Gor Mahia will be shopping for another foreign coach at the end of the season following the shock exit of Portuguese tactician Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto.

