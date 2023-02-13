Gor Mahia eye top spot in FKF-PL

Gor Mahia will on Tuesday move to the summit of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) standings if they beat Wazito at Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani.

The rescheduled league match kicks off at 3pm. Two other rescheduled matches will be staged on Wednesday.

Kariobangi Sharks will host Mathare United at Kasarani Annex in the "Slum" Derby, while bottom-placed Vihiga Bullets take on struggling Bidco United at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

Gor head into the Wazito clash the superior side. K'Ogalo have not lost to Wazito since the latter was promoted to the top flight league in 2017.

In the last eight meeting between the two sides, Gor has won six matches, while two have ended in draws.

A win for 19 time champions Gor will see them top the table on 33 points from 14 matches. League leaders Nzoia Sugar have 31 points from 15 matches.

However, a draw for Gor will see the Sugar millers stay top on goal difference. Nzoia have +9 goal difference, compared to K'Ogalo's +5.

"In this league you can't despise any team and that is why we have to give our best against Wazito. The boys are mentally prepared and we have been on a good run and will do our best to get the three points," Gor coach Johnathan McKinstry told Nation Sport.

"What has helped is that we don't have injuries because it could have affected the already lean team we have. The league is tough but the players are committed to winning matches," he added.

Wazito will be facing Gor without a coach after Jaffers Odongo was unveiled as Kakamega Homeboyz 's assistant coach on Monday.

Assistant coach Ibrahim Ateng' and goalkeeping coach Samuel 'Abawa' Odhiambo will lead the side against Gor.

Wazito are 16th on the log on nine points from 12 games.

Having won its second match of the season last weekend, Mathare United will be hoping to make it three against Sharks.

Under interim coach Sam Kioko, Mathare beat Vihiga Bullets 1-0. Their first win was a 3-1 victory against Bidco United at Ruaraka Grounds on January 25 this year.

Mathare have not beaten Sharks in the past three matches with their last victory coming on August 4, 2021.

In their last five matches, Sharks have won twice, Mathare once and two ties have ended in a draw.

Sharks are 12th on 16 points from 14 matches, while Mathare are 17th on seven points from 12 ties.

Vihiga Bullets will be under pressure to to impress their new financier, Makadara MP George Aladwa.

Aladwa promised to help them honour their remaining league matches with hopes of avoiding the axe at the end of the season.

Bidco United on the other hand have also not won in their last four matches.

Their last win came on January 22 when they edged out FC Talanta 2-1.

Last season, Bullets held Bidco to a goalless draw in the first leg and the second leg ended 2-2.

Bidco are 13th on 16 points from 14 matches, while Bullets are bottom on a paltry four points from 12 encounters.

Fixtures (All matches kick off at 3pm)

Tuesday

Gor Mahia v Wazito (Kasarani)

Wednesday

Kariobangi Sharks v Mathare United (Kasarani Annex)