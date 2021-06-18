Gor Mahia eye summit as FKF-PL title race intensifies

From left: Gor Mahia's Frank Odhiambo, Samuel Onyango and Alpha Onyango celebrate their win against Bidco United during their Betway Cup semi-final match at Utalii grounds on June 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • After a shock 1-0 loss to Posta Rangers last time out, 11-time champions Tusker host fifth-placed Kariobangi Sharks at Utalii grounds
  • Gor, who are unbeaten in 10 consecutive matches since the league resumed on May 14, will  be at Thika Sub County stadium against a Sofapaka side that is blowing hot and cold
  • FKF Secretary General Barry Otieno confirmed to Nation Sport that league and National Super League matches in Western Kenya have since been postponed

The race for the Football Kenya Federation Premier League title continues this weekend as Tusker and defending champions Gor Mahia face tricky opponents on Sunday.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.