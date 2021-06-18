Gor Mahia eye summit as FKF-PL title race intensifies

The race for the Football Kenya Federation Premier League title continues this weekend as Tusker and defending champions Gor Mahia face tricky opponents on Sunday.

After a shock 1-0 loss to Posta Rangers last time out, 11-time champions Tusker host fifth-placed Kariobangi Sharks at Utalii grounds.

The brewers surrendered top spot to KCB following their defeat to Rangers and are on 38 points, one less than the bankers having played 19 matches.

Tusker forward Luke Namanda insists they were just unlucky against Rangers despite giving everything on the pitch.

"We were just unlucky but that doesn't rule us out of the race," he says, adding that they are out to pile more misery on Sharks who have lost three consecutive league matches.

Sharks striker Eric Kapaito, who leads the scoring chart with 14 goals, is however eager to end his seven-match goal drought as they look to avenge 4-2 first leg loss to Tusker on January 16.

The 25-year-old forward last scored in the 3-0 rout of league leaders KCB on February 28. KCB host Mathare United at Ruaraka grounds on Saturday.

Gor, who are unbeaten in 10 consecutive matches since the league resumed on May 14, will be at Thika Sub County stadium against a Sofapaka side that is blowing hot and cold.

Batoto ba Mungu surrendered a 2-0 lead courtesy of Lawrence Juma's brace on Wednesday to draw 2-2 with 13-time champions AFC Leopards.

K'Ogalo captain Harun Shakava has predicted a tough contest that could go either way.

Shakava, who has impressed in defence since he rejoined the club four months ago, says all the top-five teams have a chance to win the league.

A win for K'Ogalo who have 34 points with a game in hand will take them to third since they have a better goal difference compared to AFC Leopards who are not in action this weekend.

"Sofapaka is a tough team and this game can go either way. Ours is to fight on the pitch and get a good result. Both teams are good but with the league in sight, I hope for a positive outcome," said Shakava.

Western Kenya matches moved

Meanwhile, two league matches which were slated for this weekend in Western Kenya have since been cancelled after the government on Thursday suspended sporting activities in the region due to an increase in the number of coronavirus cases.

FKF Secretary General Barry Otieno confirmed to Nation Sport that league and National Super League matches in Western Kenya have since been postponed as they await the government's response on their proposal that the fixtures be hosted in the neighbouring counties in Rift Valley region.

Otieno however said the County leagues and other grassroots leagues have been suspended for 30 days until the government relaxes the measures aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

"The top league games and NSL fixtures in the said region won't go on as planned until the government gives in to our request they be held in neighbouring counties. If the request is not approved then we will have no football in the region for the next 30 days," said Otieno.

He however, refuted claims that the league would be nullified and the mid-season table standings be used to determine the winner.

"This is not a national lockdown so matches in the capital and other regions continue as usual. We will just adjust the fixtures," he added.

The affected matches are those pitting Western Stima against Nzoia Sugar at Moi stadium in Kisumu on Saturday and Vihiga United versus Bandari at Mumias complex on Sunday.

The match between Kakamega Homeboyz and league returnees Nairobi City Stars will go on since the visitors were already in Nairobi by the time the new measures were announced on Thursday evening.

Fixtures (All matches kick off at 3pm unless stated)

Saturday

Nairobi City Stars v Kakamega Homeboyz Ruaraka grounds 1pm

KCB v Mathare United, Ruaraka grounds 3.30pm

Western Stima v Nzoia Sugar Moi stadium, Kisumu (postponed)

Sunday

Posta Rangers v Bidco United, Ruaraka grounds

Tusker v Kariobangi Sharks,Utalii grounds

Gor Mahia v Sofapaka, Thika stadium

Vihiga United v Bandari, Mumias Complex (postponed)