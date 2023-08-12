Gor Mahia edge Homeboyz to claim Charity Shield

Gor Mahia beat Kakamega Homeboyz 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in regulation time on Saturday to win the Charity Shield Cup at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The traditional season curtain-raiser lived to its billing as both teams chased early goals.

Homeboyz keeper Farouk Shikalo pulled off a superb save to deny Gor midfielder Lawrence Juma who fired a long range drive in the 18 minute.

K’Ogalo had another chance in the 32nd minute but Ronny Onyango, who was put through by John Macharia failed to connect.

Homeboyz danger man Moses Shumma failed to convert in 56th minute after he was put though by Hillary Otieno, before Gor Mahia’s substitute Lyson Muyonga's attempt sailed wide off target.

Another K’Ogalo substitute Alpha Onyango picked out Boniface Omondi at the edge of the box from a corner kick and the latter's first time shot took a deflection into the net in the 61st minute.

Gor's lead was short-lived as Homeboyz equalised in the 71st minute after Eric Ambunya buried home a rebound.

Muyonga scored the decisive penalty for Gor.

Gor coach Jonathan McKinstry praised his charges for putting up a brave fight against their stubborn opponents.

“They have always been strong opponents, but we had a plan while taking the spot kicks,” said McKinstry.