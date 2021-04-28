Gor Mahia duo deny leaving club

From left: Gor Mahia players Tito Okello, Benson Omala and Kelvin Wesonga attend a training session at Nyayo National Stadium on December 4, 2020.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Gor Mahia players are still on strike and are no longer continuing with their individual training programs under instructions of Portuguese coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto.
  • Club Treasurer Dolphina Odhiambo recently told Nation Sport that they are yet to receive money from sponsors Betsafe and blamed the fans for neglecting the club.
  • A number of players have resorted to engaging in other hustles to make ends meet. 

Two foreign Gor Mahia strikers have rubbished claims that they have abandoned the club, saying they can't sustain 'boredom' in Kenya following the suspension of the league due to increase in Covid-19 infections.

