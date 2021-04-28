Gor Mahia duo deny leaving club

Two foreign Gor Mahia strikers have rubbished claims that they have abandoned the club, saying they can't sustain 'boredom' in Kenya following the suspension of the league due to increase in Covid-19 infections.

Sports was stopped indefinitely on March 26 as a measure to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

This week reports were rife that Uganda born South Sudan striker Tito Okello and his Burundian counterpart Jules Ulimwengu had abandoned the club due to 'hunger'. The club owes its playing unit unpaid salaries for over three months.

However, Okello has revealed that he packed his belongings and left for Uganda because of boredom and lack of football.

"What would I be doing there yet the league is not going on? As we are speaking now, I'm already in Uganda. I was bored with nothing to do and this could have led me to a lot of temptation," Okello told Nation Sport.

The South Sudanese international however rubbished claims that he was weighing his options and was on his way out of the 19 time league champions.

"The transfer window is not yet open, but I will be back immediately the league resumes. I'm owed money by the club and I'm yet to make a decision over staying or leaving," added Okello.

On the other hand, 21-year-old Ulimwengu, who has not returned since joining his teammates in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in March also dismissed reports that he has left the club.

"I'm in Burundi with my family. Why should I come back yet there is no football?" posed Ulimwengu.

The duo have hard a below par performance scoring only seven goals between them since joining Gor Mahia during last August's transfer window on two-year contracts each.

Gor Mahia players are still on strike and are no longer continuing with their individual training programs under instructions of Portuguese coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto.

Club Treasurer Dolphina Odhiambo recently told Nation Sport that they are yet to receive money from sponsors Betsafe and blamed the fans for neglecting the club.