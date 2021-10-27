Gor Mahia drown Sharks to extend perfect start

Peter Lwasa

Gor Mahia's Peter Lwasa (centre) celebrates his goal with Boniface Omondi (left) and John Mcharia during their Football Kenya Federation Premier league match against Kariobangi Sharks at Kasarani on October 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Sharks continued to search for the equaliser, but were unlucky not to penetrate K'Ogalo's defence with most of their attempts ending in fruitless corner and goal kicks.
  • Uganda Lwasa then returned to haunt his former side unleashing a long range shot in the 82nd minute to seal the points.

Gor Mahia's perfect start to the 2020/21 Football Kenya Federation Premier league season continued on Wednesday after they beat Kariobangi Sharks 2-0 at MISC Kasarani.

