Gor Mahia drown Sharks to extend perfect start

Gor Mahia's perfect start to the 2020/21 Football Kenya Federation Premier league season continued on Wednesday after they beat Kariobangi Sharks 2-0 at MISC Kasarani.

Youngster Benson Omala continued his goal scoring spree for K'Ogalo, netting past Sharks custodian Brandon Obiero from close range in the 11th minute.

Ugandan import Peter Lwasa, who moved to Gor from Sharks in the ongoing transfer window, added the second in the 83rd minute of the contest to put the game beyond their opponents reach.

This was the third goal for Omala in all competitions having netted in the 3-1 win over Al Ahly Merowe in the first leg of the Caf Confederation Cup first round tie.

Omala was also on the score sheet in the 2-1 win season opener against KCB on September 25 at Thika Sub County Stadium.

They have now garnered maximum nine points from their three matches.

It was the first time K'Ogalo fans were returning to the stadium since March 2020 after the government relaxed measures which had been put in place to help curb the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Gor Mahia fans cheer on their side during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Kariobangi Sharks at Kasarani on October 27, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

The former champions started their search for a goal as early as the fourth minute when an unmarked Lwasa set up Austin Odhiambo, but the former AFC Leopards player blasted the ball wide.

Omala put K'Ogalo ahead in the 11th minute scoring from a close range shot after being picked out by Samuel Onyango, who had dribbled past a couple of Sharks defenders inside the box.

Gor continued to dominate proceedings as Sharks resorted to sit back and play on the break.

Coach William Muluya's charges got a clear chance to level matters in the 28th minute, but Sydney Lokale's effort was parried out for a corner by Gor custodian Gad Mathews.

Seven minutes later, Sharks midfielder John Omondi then picked a loose ball in midfield and found Ronald Odede, who beat Gor defender Harun Shakava, but missed inches wide with Mathews already beaten.

Omala and Onyango combined well two minutes to the breather, but Olang'o punched out the latter's well curled shot for a corner which was also headed wide by John Ochieng' for a goal kick.

Omala then chipped the ball past Olang'o to score in the 50th minute, but his goal was ruled out for offside to the disappointment of K'Ogalo fans.

A minute later, Mathews made two huge saves, first denying Erick Mmata from close range and Sydney Lokale from the rebound.

Lokale paved way for Felix Oluoch in the 56th minute, while Gor coach Mark Harrison brought in Boniface Omondi for the ineffective Onyango at the hour mark.

Sharks continued to search for the equaliser, but were unlucky not to penetrate K'Ogalo's defence with most of their attempts ending in fruitless corner and goal kicks.