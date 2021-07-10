Gor Mahia coach Vaz Pinto resigns

Gor Mahia coach Manuel Vaz Pinto gestures on the touchline during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Posta Rangers at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Mach 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

After just six months after he was appointed Gor Mahia coach, Portuguese tactician Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto has left the club.

