Gor Mahia coach dreams of Confed Cup glory

Mark Harrison

Gor Mahia coach Mark Harrison (left) and his assistant Sammy Omollo look on during a training session at Nyayo National Stadium on October 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Gor's best performance in the CAF Confederation Cup in recent times was in the 2018/19 edition where they stormed the quarter finals stage.
  • But they lost 7-1 on aggregate to RS Berkane of Morocco. Kenyan champions Tusker will be the other country's representative at the final preliminary round as they lost 5-0 on aggregate to Egyptian giants Zamalek at the same stage of Caf Champions League.

Gor Mahia’s coach Mark Harrison is dreaming of guiding the 19-time Kenyan champions to their second CAF Confederation Cup title this season.

