Gor Mahia coach dreams of Confed Cup glory

Gor Mahia’s coach Mark Harrison is dreaming of guiding the 19-time Kenyan champions to their second CAF Confederation Cup title this season.

Gor's first triumph in the Confederation Cup was in 1987 when the competition was still referred to as the Africa Cup Winners' Cup.

Then they tied 3-3 with Esperance of Tunisia, but Gor were declared champions thanks to superior away goals aggregate.

Now more than three decades later, 60-year-old Harrison is hoping to bring that title drought to an end.

“Like every competition you start or enter, you want to win it. To go and win the Caf Confederation Cup will be amazing,” said the Briton.

Yesterday, Gor progressed the final preliminary round of the Confederation Cup without breaking sweat after Al Ahly Merowe of Sudan failed to honour their return leg of the second stage of the competition.

The writing was on the wall that the match planned for Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi from 4pm was not going to take place, after Al Ahly failed to arrive in the country by Saturday evening.

Gor’s officials were also unsuccessful in their attempts to reach the team through the available contacts. CAF announced the cancellation of the match in the morning, saying Al Ahly had withdrawn from the competition.

“Reference the above-mentioned match, we would like to inform you that the Sudanese federation has communicated the withdrawal of the club Al Ahly Merowe from the competition,” said Caf in a statement.

“Accordingly, we hereby inform you that the match is cancelled and that Gor Mahia have qualified for the additional 2nd preliminary round of the competition.”

Football Kenya Federation also confirmed receiving communication from CAF that the match has been canceled and Gor qualified to the next round.

While CAF did not give reasons why Al Ahly opted to withdraw from the competition, reports indicate that they are going through a biting financial crisis.

In the match's first leg encounter held a week ago at the New Suez City Stadium in Egypt, Al Ahly arrived a day to the clash that they lost 3-1.

Samuel Onyango, Benson Omalla and Jules Ulimwengu were K'Ogalo's scorers.

At the final preliminary round, Gor will be paired with one of the 16 teams that have been bundled out of the Caf Champions League.

Gor's best performance in the CAF Confederation Cup in recent times was in the 2018/19 edition where they stormed the quarter finals stage.