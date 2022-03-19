Gor Mahia bounce back with Wazito win

George ‘Blackberry’ Odhiambo was on target as Gor Mahia edged Wazito 1-0 in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Narok County Stadium on Saturday.

Odhiambo rose unmarked in the 44th minute to connect to Boniface Omondi's delivery from a corner with a solid header that beat Wazito custodian Bixente Otieno.

Otieno, who has featured in a few matches this season for Wazito, returned to the starting line-up replacing Uganda goalkeeper Bashir Ssekegaya who was relegated to the bench.

K’Ogalo bagged maximum points in the one-sided contest to bounce back to winning ways after losing 2-0 to Kenya Police last weekend at Moi Stadium, Kisumu.

The Police loss was the first defeat for Gor's German coach Andreas Spiers since being appointed on February 1.

The win lifts Gor Mahia to fourth on the log on 38 points from 22 matches.

K’Ogalo have played one match less compared to other teams as they await the outcome of their appeal against the decision by FKF Caretaker committee to award Vihiga Bullets three points in their aborted match.

The decision was reached three weeks ago after the game between the two sides on February 13 aborted at half-time due to crowd trouble at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The win means Wazito will wait longer for their first ever win against Gor Mahia in the topflight league. In six meetings between the two sides, Gor have now won five while one game ended in a barren draw.

The loss leaves Wazito in great danger of relegation as they are ranked 16th on 20 points from 23 matches.

Wazito are now winless in the past four matches. Their last win was on February 26 when they beat Kenya Police 3-2 at Nyayo National Stadium.