Gor Mahia youngster wins Player of the Month award

Gor Mahia forward Benson Omala was on Wednesday named the club's BetSafe Player of the Month for April.

The youngster beat teammates Peter Lwasa and Alpha Onyango to the award which comes with a token of Sh25,000 and a trophy.

Omala, 19, garnered 61 percent of the votes cast by K’Ogalo fans online while Lwasa and Onyango got 22 and 17 percent respectively. The former Western Stima forward netted the lone goal in K'Ogalo's solitary win over KCB on April 23.

Gor are already out of the title race which has narrowed down to leaders Tusker, Kakamega Homeboyz and Bandari.

Out of the four fixtures in April, Gor Mahia managed only two wins. Gor started the month by edging out Wazito 2-1 on April 2, played out to a barren draw against Tusker on April 9 before losing 2-0 to the brewers in the second leg on April 16.

K’Ogalo then ended the month with 1-0 victory over KCB at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on April 23.

Youth team graduate Perminus Ochola and evergreen George ‘Blackberry’ Odhiambo netted in the win over Wazito.