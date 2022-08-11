Gor, Leopards pay dearly for Fifa ban on player transfer

With the Football Kenya Federation Transition Committee having announced September 10 the start date for the new season, clubs in the local topflight league have gone about reinforcing their squads with August 31 transfer deadline in mind.

Already, a number of clubs have recruited new players in the transfer market with an eye on the title when the 2022/23 season begins.

However, as clubs continue to boost their squad, giants Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards will be inactive in the transfer market as they are serving a Fifa ban for failing to pay accrued salary to their former players.

Instead, the two local giants have opted to reinforce their squads by promoting players from their respective youth teams to the senior squad.

“We have a transfer embargo on us but the good thing is that we have kept all our players. None has left. The technical bench has also identified four talented recruits who will join the senior team as we target the league title next season,” AFC Leopards’ assistant coach, Tom Juma, told Nation Sport on Thursday.

Gor Mahia Secretary General Sam Ochola also recently confirmed that the club is in the process of promoting its youth team players after suspending 10 players two weeks ago over failure to attend training sessions.

Both Gor and AFC Leopards are banned from signing new players until January 2023.

In the current transfer window, Kariobangi Sharks are rebuilding after losing more than 14 players. They include last season’s top scorer Felix Oluoch who joined Bandari last month.

Oluoch netted 13 times for Sharks last season. The others who have dumped the William Muluya-coached side are Alphonce Omija, Patilah Omoto, Ziyad Kiwanuka, Enock Wanyama, Brian Olang’o, Tom Teka, Douglas Mokaya and Brian Obiero.

Last season’s runners-up Kakamega Homeboyz have also seen mass exodus of players since coach Benard Mwalala was fired two months ago. They include Brian Eshihanda, Gaetan Masha, Sylvester Owino, David Okoth, Evans Maliachi and Raymond Murugi. Okoth was the team’s top scorer last season with 12 goals, just four shy of league’s top scorer Derrick Otanga of KCB.

Bandari FC have signed up former AFC Leopards player Omar Somobwana, Felix Oluoch, Wilberforce Lugogo and Hamid Mohamed. The club has released Dennis Chetambe to KCB and Collins Agade who is still unattached.