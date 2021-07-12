Gor Mahia ace Kenneth Muguna signs for Tanzania's Azam

Gor Mahia midfielder Kenneth ‘Juniour’ Muguna will join Tanzanian giants Azam FC after his contract ends with the reigning champions in October.

Azam Communication Director Zaka Zakazi in an exclusive interview with Nation Sport from Dar es Salam confirmed that the iconic midfielder was in Tanzania early this month and penned down a two year contract with the team.

Zakazi also revealed that the club paid Muguna 15000 dollars (Sh1.6 million), which is part of the signing fee to clear the Caf fine the Kenyan had been slapped with after he was found guilty of unsporting behaviour.

“Muguna flew here and we are happy that at last we have a player whom we have been chasing for the past three years despite strong resistance from Gor,” said Zakazi.

“What is only remaining before he joins us is the release letter from Gor and the proof of payment to Caf. We are aware the deadline to make the payment is Tuesday and have already sorted him out. He will receive the rest of the money once he joins us,” added Zakazi, who declined to quote the exact amount of fee agreed between the former K’Ogalo captain and the money bags.

Efforts to get a comment from Muguna proved a cropper as his phone went unanswered. Gor Mahia officials were also unavailable for comment.

In May, the continental football body fined Muguna and former K’Ogalo custodian Boniface Oluoch Sh1.6 million each for their role in chaos that rocked a Caf Confederation Cup qualifying match away to Napsa Stars of Zambia in February.

The two were also slapped with a four-month ban. The duo took their anger out on the match referee after Gor conceded a late penalty, a result which saw them crash out of the competition.

“We know of the four match ban and it is an issue which was addressed before the player committed with us,” added Zakazi.