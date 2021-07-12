Gor Mahia ace Kenneth Muguna signs for Tanzania's Azam

Mathare United's Chrispin Oduor (left) controls the ball as Gor Mahia's Kenneth Muguna watches during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds on June 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The 25-year-old playmaker was stripped off the K'Ogalo captaincy in March and the armband handed to defender Harun Shakava.
  • However, he has maintained his form on the pitch and helped the club win the FKF Betway Cup.

Gor Mahia midfielder Kenneth ‘Juniour’ Muguna will join Tanzanian giants Azam FC after his contract ends with the reigning champions in October.

