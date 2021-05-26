Gor look to keep up with top teams, AFC eye summit

Gor Mahia's Geoffrey Ochieng (right) shields the ball away from Congo Boys FC's Shaffi Sudi during their Betway Cup Round of 64 match at KPA Mbaraki Grounds in Mombasa on May 23, 2021. Gor won 3-0.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • AFC Leopards striker Elvis 'Machapo' Rupia, who is the second in the scorers charts, told Nation Sport that he is optimistic Ingwe's fight for the title is still on track despite the draw against Posta Rangers.
  • "Our team is focused on winning the title and playing continental football. That is what we intend to achieve by winning our games," said Rupia, who has gone four goals without a match.

Local champions Gor Mahia will look to close in on the top teams when they play relegation threatened Vihiga United in their rescheduled Football Kenya Federation Premier League contest at Mumias Complex on Thursday.

