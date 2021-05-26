Gor look to keep up with top teams, AFC eye summit

Local champions Gor Mahia will look to close in on the top teams when they play relegation threatened Vihiga United in their rescheduled Football Kenya Federation Premier League contest at Mumias Complex on Thursday.

At Utalii grounds in Nairobi, their arch-rivals AFC Leopards will host bottom placed Mathare United in an important match for both sides.

Both matches kick off at 3pm and will be played behind closed doors in accordance with the Covid- 19 protocols.

Third-placed Leopards, who are on 33 points after 16 games, will need to win 4-0 to dislodge KCB at the helm of the standings. The bankers lead the log on 36 points from 17 matches.

However, a win of a solitary goal or two goals will take Ingwe to second position, one point above Tusker.

Defending champions Gor, who have blown cold and hot this season, have a chance to go fifth if they bag the maximum points and take their tally to 28 points.

Gor, who have played 15 matches, will be look to avenge their first leg 1-0 defeat to the league returness. Gor are sixth, two points below coastal side Bandari, who have amassed 27 points from 17 matches.

Vihiga's new coach Mike Mururi will be targeting his first win since taking over from Sammy Okoth, who resigned from his role three weeks ago.

A win for his charges will ensure they complete a double over Gor, after they shocked K'Ogalo 1-0 on January 23 at Utalii grounds.

Vihiga are 15th on the log on 12 points, same as Western Stima, but have a superior goal difference over the latter.

"We have to fight and win this game to catch up with our opponents. Every match is important and teams are tough but we want the points," said Gor Mahia captain Harun Shakava.

In the other tie, Mathare United winger Danson Kago is confident that they can upset Leopards as they continue to fight for their survival in the league. The 2008 champions are rocked at the bottom of the standings with a paltry eight points from 16 matches.

Under the guidance of Frank Ouna, who replaced Salim Ali just a week ago, the Slum Boys put up a spirited fight to force 2-2 draw against Nzoia Sugar side at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma last Sunday.

"The fight to avoid relegation begins early because there are no games where opponents will just sit pretty and allow us to win," said the 26-year-old attacker.

"We picked a point against Nzoia and we are determined to get a good result against Leopards. Every player in the team is ready to fight for a win so that we can be safe," he added.

Leopards failed to win last weekend after playing to a barren draw against Posta Rangers.

AFC Leopards striker Elvis 'Machapo' Rupia, who is the second in the scorers charts, told Nation Sport that he is optimistic Ingwe's fight for the title is still on track despite the draw against Posta Rangers.

"Our team is focused on winning the title and playing continental football. That is what we intend to achieve by winning our games," said Rupia, who has gone four goals without a match.

Fixtures