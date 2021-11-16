Gor, AFC want independent body to run Premier League

From left: Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier, Betsafe Ag. CEO Alex Kobia and AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda during the launch of Betsafe in the Kenyan market on December 2, 2020 in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Rachier also called for change in the kick-off times of matches said. Shikanda further called for impartiality in the allocation of training and match venues.
  • He questioned how Kenya Police were getting easy access to Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani while other clubs have always found it difficult in securing the venues for their matches.

Kenya’s leading community-based clubs Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards want the top flight Premier League to be run by an independent body, saying it will return “cohesion” in the competition.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.