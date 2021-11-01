Gor ace Philemon Otieno welcomes Harambee Stars return

Gor Mahia right back Philemon Otieno is elated to be recalled to Harambee Stars after being snubbed for two years since controversy rose over who should foot his medical bill after being injured while on national duty.

He is among five players who made a comeback in a 27-man provisional squad named by Turkish tactician Engin Firat for the upcoming Group “E” Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Uganda and Rwanda Monday.

Uganda will host Kenya on November 11 before Stars’ final game of the group against Rwanda at home on November 14.

Another notable returnee is former Tusker, AFC Leopards and Sony Sugar winger Ismael Dunga now with Japanese top-flight side Sagan Tosu.

Dunga last featured for Stars in 2012. Others are Anthony Akumu and Eric Johana. Defender Joash “Berlin Wall” Onyango, David Owino “Calaber”, Ismael Gonzalez and Henry Mejja were axed from the team.

In August 2019, Otieno damaged his anterior cruciate ligament during the return leg of the first round of 2020 Africa Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier between Stars and Taifa Stars. FKF and Gor tussled over who should foot the medical bill.

Then, FKF clashed with Gor Mahia on who was supposed to foot his medical bill. Otieno sought treatment from fellow players among them Stars’ captain Michael Olunga, his relatives and close family members to raise the required Sh400,000.

Otieno has welcomed his return back to the national team, saying he harbours no grudge against FKF and is ready to give his all.

Otieno has been in fine form for K’Ogalo this season featuring in their league and continental matches.

“It is an incident I have overcome and have no grudge against Gor or FKF. What is important is that I have been playing football since then and I feel good to have made the squad. The effort and dedication with which I played for the national team before is still there and I’m ready to represent my country,” Otieno told Nation Sport Monday.

Stars are already out of the race to go to Qatar after back-to-back losses to Mali on October 7 and 10 left them third in the group with two points, eight behind the West African side and six behind second placed Uganda.