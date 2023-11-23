Godfrey Walusimbi: Xenophobia killed my PSL dream in South Africa

Over the years, the South African topflight, Premier Soccer League (PSL), has proved a tough hunting ground for many football players from the East African region.

A select few like Dennis Onyango of Uganda and Kenyans Musa Otieno and Brian Mandela have excelled in the PSL with their careers spanning more than a decade, but majority have struggled to make an impact.

So complex is playing in South Africa’s top tier league that Godfrey Walusimbi, Uganda’s most capped player, failed to leave a mark there.