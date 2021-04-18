Goalie sent off in Ecuador for urinating

Emelec's Uruguayan Facundo Barcelo shoots against Macara's Argentine goalkeeper Joaquin Pucheta during their Copa Sudamericana tournament all-Ecuadorean first round match at the Banco Pacifico George Capwell stadium in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on April 6, 2021. 

Photo credit: Rodrigo Buendia | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Midfielder Segundo Portocarrero, who had scored his team's winner, took over in goal for the dying seconds of the match. 
  • Pucheta faces a suspension of three to six months under Ecuadorian league rules.

Quito

