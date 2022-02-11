Githurai AllStars vow to conquer Division Two league

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Division Two League debutants Githurai AllStars have vowed to keep their impressive record of being promoted after every two seasons.

Coach Fredrick Ochieng's charges are competing in Eastern Zone 'D' of the fourth tier league this season and will kick-off their campaign on Sunday against visitors Mwiki United at Pandpieri Grounds in Githurai.

This they will do so in style, having Friday unveiled two sets of their new playing kits, thanks to a three-year sponsorship by Space and Styles Limited.

The company, which deals with building materials, is partnering with the team through two of their products – Decra roofing tiles and Asili roofing tiles.

The partnership includes payment of the team’s logistics and match allowances. Ochieng hailed the support by Space and Styles Limited, saying it is a “big morale booster” to his charges.

“As a team it (sponsorship by Space and Styles Limited) has really boosted our morale. Players feel motivated when their welfare is catered for even if it is not much,” said Ochieng, who has been with the team for seven years now.

“The players have assured me that they will do their best on the pitch. I believe if we remain united as a team, and with the little support we are getting, we will not stay long in Division Two.”

Githurai has been on an upward trajectory since its formation in 2017.

Then, they started by lifting the Super Eight tournament cup that was organised by Extreme Sport. As a result of the victory, they were promoted to Division Two of the same competition in 2018 where they also finished top.

In 2019, they finished third in Division One of the same competition, before registering for Nairobi East regional league where they finished second, to qualify for this season’s FKF Division Two League.

Space and Styles Limited Chief Executive Officer Winnie Ngumi said they are proud to associate with the team because of its impressive run.

She assured the team of the company’s continued support.

“We are very happy with this partnership. We wish you all the best and we will continue to support you in every way that we can including coming to the field to cheer you on,” she said.

Githurai chairman Charles Njenga also hailed the partnership and urged the players to "maintain discipline throughout the competition".