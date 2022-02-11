Githurai AllStars vow to conquer Division Two league

Space and Style Limited staff (in blue) and Githurai All Stars players

Space and Style Limited staff (in blue) and Githurai All Stars players display the team's new playing kits at Stima Club in Nairobi on February 11, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Fredrick Ochieng's charges are competing in Eastern Zone 'D' of the fourth tier league this season and will kick-off their campaign on Sunday against visitors Mwiki United at Pandpieri Grounds in Githurai
  • Space and Styles Limited Chief Executive Officer Winnie Ngumi said they are proud to associate with the team because of its impressive run
  • Githurai chairman Charles Njenga also hailed the partnership and urged the players to "maintain discipline throughout the competition"

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Division Two League debutants Githurai AllStars have vowed to keep their impressive record of being promoted after every two seasons.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.