Githurai AllStars eye topflight football in three years

Football Kenya Federation Division Two Side Githurai AllStars have set their sights on earning promotion to the top tier league within three seasons.

On Friday night, hundreds of enthusiastic fans thronged Stima Club in Nairobi for a colourful launch of their new kit for the 2022/23 season slated to kick off on January 7.

Last season, the club finished third in the 16-team FKF Division Two Eastern Zone 'D' and they now want to go a step higher this term as they begin the long journey to the FKF Premier League.

"Our target is to hit KPL in three years time since we are currently only two steps away. Through commitment have seen in the playing unit and discipline, it is achievable," said Coach Fredrick Ochieng'.

The club was formed in 2017 as a result of collective effort from its Chairman, renowned lawyer Charles Njenga, former Harambee Stars winger Danson Kago, Oliver Njenga, Gichuru Ng'ang'a among others.

It has helped curb the high rate of crime in Githurai by giving youth a platform to showcase their talent.

"In the past five years we have nurtured talents from Githurai and some of our players have even got greener pastures in other clubs. This positive success is what pushes us to work despite having meager resources," added Ochieng who holds CAF B coaching licence.

During the colourful launch at Stima club, Njenga thanked fans who turn up for their matches and urged them to continue supporting the club.

He also lauded three-year sponsorship deal from Space and Style Company, which they inked on February 11 this year, saying it has bailed them out financially on many occasions.

"This is the club which gives us an identity as the people of Githurai. Our players and sponsors Space and Style have been superb and we look forward to a good season and good performance," said Njenga.

"Apart from attending our matches, I urge our fans to buy this jersey which cost Sh2,000 since part of the money will go towards meeting the needs of our players," added Njenga, who rewarded some of the loyal fans in attendance.

FKF General Secretary Barry Otieno, who attended the event praised the club for the great strides made since 2017 and asserted that the federation is keen on winning the war against doping.

"The federation supports grassroots football and is happy to be associated with the success of Githurai AllStars. However, their is an issue of doping which is increasingly cropping up in football and we have to deal with it to save career of our players," said Otieno.