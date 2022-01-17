Giants Ghana fight to avoid early Afcon elimination

Ghana's forward Jordan Ayew vies for the ball with Gabon's midfielder Junior Assoumou

Ghana's forward Jordan Ayew (centre) vies for the ball with Gabon's midfielder Junior Assoumou (left) during their Group 'C' Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2021 match at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde on January 14, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Kenzo Tribouillard | AFP

By  Ndi Eugene Ndi

Nation Correspondent, Yaounde, Cameroon.

What you need to know:

  • Coach Norman Mapeza told a press conference in Yaounde on Monday that they will go into the game with a positive mindset to correct the errors of the previous games.
  • “We were able to hold Senegal and conceded during the last 20 seconds of the game through a penalty, but there were some positives there,” the coach said.
  • However, Guinea who sit at the top of the group with four points are predicted winners as they come to the game winless in two previous group games.

The quest for round of 16 spots at the delayed 2021 Africa Cup of Nations continue Tuesday with teams in Group ‘B’ and ‘C’ in action.

