Ghana Sports Minister calls meeting after shock exit

Andre Ayew

Ghana's forward Andre Ayew (;eft) reacts during their Group C 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN)  match against Comoros at Stade Roumde Adjia in Garoua on January 18, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Daniel Olomo | AFP

By  Ndi Eugene Ndi

Nation Correspondent, Yaounde, Cameroon.

What you need to know:

  • Commenting on a Nigeria radio station from the Ghanaian capital on Wednesday, journalist Akosua Amoo said the mood in Accra is gloomy following the early elimination of the team form the tournament.
  • “A team like Black Stars shouldn’t be losing to Comoros, we shouldn’t be struggling to make it out of the group stages. The Afcon is no longer 16 teams, it is 24 teams, so this is a bit pathetic,” she said.

The Ghanaian government has summoned the country’s football association leadership after team's shock elimination from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday night.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.