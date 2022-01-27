Ghana sack coach Rajevac after early Afcon exit

Ghana's Serbian head coach Milovan Rajevac looks on

Ghana's Serbian head coach Milovan Rajevac (left) looks on before their Group 'C' Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2021 match against Comoros at Stade Roumde Adjia in Garoua on January 18, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Daniel Beloumou Olomo | AFP

By  Ndi Eugene Ndi

Nation Correspondent, Yaounde, Cameroon.

What you need to know:

  • The decision, the country’s football governing body said follows the receipt of the Technical Report from the Coach, the Medical Report and the Report from the Management Committee about the team’s participation in the tournament
  • The sacking of the coach comes eight days after the Black Stars early elimination from the tournament but it was long overdue
  • The Black Stars’ next assignment is a two-leg 2022 Qatar World Cup play-off against Nigeria in March

In Yaounde

