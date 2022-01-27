Ghana sack coach Rajevac after early Afcon exit

In Yaounde

Ghana have sacked national team coach, Milovan Rajevac following the Black Stars' Africa Cup of Nations, (Afcon) debacle in Cameroon where they crashed out at the group stage.

Ghana Football Association (GFA) said on Wednesday that it has parted ways with the Serbian coach following Ghana’s early exit from Afcon 2021.

The decision, the country’s football governing body said follows the receipt of the Technical Report from the Coach, the Medical Report and the Report from the Management Committee about the team’s participation in the tournament.

It said after considering the three reports and engagements with key stakeholders, the Executive Council of the federation “has decided to end its relationship with Coach Milovan Rajevac and also decided that the Black Stars Management Committee be reconstituted.”

“The GFA will soon announce the reconstituted Technical Team and Management Committee after due engagement with all relevant stakeholders,” the statement said.

The sacking of the coach comes eight days after the Black Stars' early elimination from the tournament but it was long overdue.

The four-time African champions put up an abysmal performance at the tournament under coach Rajevac earning just one point and a goal from three group games.

André Ayew and teammates opened their campaign with a 0-1 loss to Morocco in their Group 'C' opener before conceding a late equaliser against Gabon on Match day 2 at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde.

Ranked eighth on the continent, the Black Stars then fell 2-3 to debutants Comoros in their last group fixture on January 18 at the Roumde Adjia stadium in Garoua, finishing at the bottom of the group with just a point and a goal.

Following the disastrous performance, Ghana’s minister of sports summoned the leadership of the FA to an emergency meeting on January 21 during which the team’s early exit from the tournament was discussed.