Gerrard returns to Premier League as Aston Villa boss

Steven Gerrard

In this file photo taken on October 21, 2021 Rangers' English manager Steven Gerrard gives an interview ahead of the Uefa Europa League Group A match between Rangers and Brondby at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow. Aston Villa on November 11, 2021 announced Steven Gerrard as their new manager to replace the sacked Dean Smith.

Photo credit: Andy Buchanan | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Gerrard has left his role as Rangers boss to take the reins at the Midlands club, who sacked Dean Smith on Sunday after five straight league defeats.
  • Considered one of the greatest players in Premier League history, Gerrard has made a promising start to his managerial career in reviving the fortunes of the Glasgow giants.

London

