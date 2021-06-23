Germany: Uefa sending 'wrong signal' with rainbow stadium refusal

Allianz Arena.

In this file photo taken on January 30, 2021 traffic passes the Allianz Arena illuminated in the rainbow colours after the German first division Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Munich and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in Munich, southern Germany. Uefa on June 22, 2021 rejected plans by the city of Munich to light the Allianz Arena in rainbow colours for the Germany-Hungary Euro 2020 match to protest at a law passed by the Hungarian government.

Photo credit: Andreas Gebert | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • After Uefa's refusal, Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter announced plans to decorate other city landmarks in rainbow colours.
  • Munich will put up rainbow-coloured flags at its town hall and illuminate a huge wind turbine close to the stadium, as well as the city's 291-metre (955-foot) Olympic Tower.

Berlin, Germany

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.