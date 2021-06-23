Germany to face England in Euro 2020 last 16 at Wembley

Germany's forward Kai Havertz (L) celebrates scoring his team's first goal with his teammates during their UEFA EURO 2020 Group F match against Hungary at the Allianz Arena in Munich on June 23, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Christof Stache | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The crucial second German equaliser was down to two substitutes.
  • Teenager Jamal Musiala's cutback found his Bayern Munich team-mate Goretzka, who set up Timo Werner for a blocked shot.
  • But the rebound dropped to Goretzka who smashed the ball into the back of the net to avoid a humiliating group-stage exit.

Munich

