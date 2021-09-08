Germany star Jerome Boateng to face assault charges in Munich court

Jerome Boateng

This file photo taken on September 1, 2021 shows Olympique de Lyon (OL) French L1 football club's new recruit German defender Jerome Boateng during his official presentation at the Groupama Stadium in Decines-Charpieu near Lyon, southeastern France. German 2014 World Cup winner Jerome Boateng is expected to appear in court in Munich on September 9, 2021, to answer accusations he assaulted the mother of his twin daughters in 2018.
 


Photo credit: Jeff Pachoud | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The son of a German mother and Ghanaian father, he found himself at the centre of a debate over integration when he was attacked for his skin colour by the leader of Germany's far-right party in 2016.
  • Germany's leader Angela Merkel got involved and invited Boateng to an event at the chancellery, where she made a point of telling Boateng's father, who was also there, "You have a great son, you can be proud".

Berlin

