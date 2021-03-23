Germany seek redemption as Loew starts swansong

This file photo taken on November 14, 2020 shows Germany's head coach Joachim Loew reacting after their Uefa Nations League Group 4 match against Ukraine on November 14, 2020 at the Red Bull Arena stadium in Leipzig, eastern Germany. 

Photo credit: Ronny Hartmann | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • There is also no room for Dortmund captain Marco Reus who has struggled for consistency after a lengthy injury lay off.
  • Loew is also refusing to reverse his 2019 decision to end the international careers of Thomas Mueller, Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng.
  • Mueller is in arguably the form of his career with four assists in as many Bundesliga games.

Berlin

