Germany punch World Cup ticket

  • Hansi Flick's men avenged a shock 2-1 home loss to the Macedonians earlier this year to claim their seventh win in eight qualifiers and take an unassailable eight-point lead at the top of Group J, with two matches remaining
  • After a goalless first half, Kai Havertz broke the deadlock five minutes after the interval before Chelsea's Werner struck twice in three minutes to clinch the tie for the Germans
  • Kieffer Moore's early goal in Tallinn gave Wales a slender 1-0 win over Estonia which keeps their hopes alive of catching Group E leaders Belgium, who were not in action after their involvement in the Nations League finals


