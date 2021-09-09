Germany footballers arrive home from Iceland after 14-hour trip

Germany's Antonio Ruediger

Germany's defender Antonio Ruediger (right) celebrates with teammates after scoring during their Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification Group J match against Iceland in Reykjavik, on September 8, 2021. 

Photo credit: Odd Andersen | AFP 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Germany cruised to a 4-0 win in Reykjavik on Wednesday to go four points clear at the top of their qualifying group
  • However, some of the squad endured an odyssey on the flight home after their plane developed a technical problem and had to detour to Edinburgh airport, leading to a lengthy delay
  • Bayern stars Niklas Suele, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala and Leon Goretzka were all on the affected flight, two days before a crunch Bundesliga game at RB Leipzig

Berlin

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.