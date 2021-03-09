Germany coach Loew to step down after Euros

What you need to know:

  • His record as coach is an impressive 120 wins in 189 games with Germany as well as 38 draws and 31 defeats.
  • "I have great respect for Joachim Loew's decision," German FA (DFB) president Fritz Keller in a statement.
  • "The DFB knows what it has in 'Jogi', he is one of the greatest coaches in world football.
  • "Jogi Loew has shaped German football like hardly anyone else over the years and has helped it achieve the highest international reputation."

