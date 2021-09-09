German football team stuck in Scotland after plane problem

Germany's Antonio Ruediger

Germany's defender Antonio Ruediger (right) celebrates with teammates after scoring during their Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification Group J match against Iceland in Reykjavik, on September 8, 2021. 

Photo credit: Odd Andersen | AFP 

By  AFP

  • Germany cruised to a 4-0 win in Reykjavik on Wednesday to go four-points clear at the top of their group, but their plane ran into difficulties during the night flight to Frankfurt
  • A spokesperson for Lithuanian charter airline KlasJet told AFP subsidiary SID that a possibly defective power generator on the plane led to the unplanned stopover on the flight
  • By 1330 EAT, the DFB tweeted they were "sitting in the replacement plane, about to head to Munich and Frankfurt"

Berlin

