German football gets green light for fan return next season

Allianz Arena.

In this file photo taken on January 30, 2021 traffic passes the Allianz Arena illuminated in the rainbow colours after the German first division Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Munich and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in Munich, southern Germany. 

Photo credit: Andreas Gebert | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The only exception is reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, where up to 20,000 fans will be allowed into home games at the 75,000-capacity Allianz Arena because officials in Bavaria are allowing only 35 percent of capacity.
  • The new rules apply until September 11 and amid concerns in Germany about the Delta variant of the coronavirus, incidence rates must not exceed 35 new infections per 100,000 people over the previous seven days.

Berlin

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.