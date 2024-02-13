Gaspo Women in danger of relegation from WPL

Gaspo Women face the risk of relegation from the Football Kenya Federation Women's Premier League (FKF-WPL) if they fail to play in Round 14 matches scheduled for this weekend.

Earlier in the season, Trans Nzoia Falcons from Trans Nzoia County were relegated for failing to honor three consecutive league matches without providing any reasons.

Last weekend, Gaspo boycotted their match against Bungoma Queens at Sang'alo Institute Stadium in Bungoma County.

Additionally, they did not participate in their first match of the second leg against Bunyore Starlets at Mumboha Stadium in Vihiga County on January 20, 2024.

As a consequence, Bungoma and Bunyore were awarded three points and two goals each, while Gaspo had six points and four goals deducted from their record.

Gaspo's former coach James Ombeng had previously expressed to Nation Sport the likelihood of the team missing second-leg matches.

"I left the club immediately after the first leg. Nothing is going on in the club now. The team will not play in the next match against Kibera Girls Soccer at home, and this means that we will officially be relegated from the league. They will now play in the National Women's Super League (NWSL) next season," said Ombeng, who joined the team in 2021 as a goalkeeper trainer, and has joined FKF-PL champions Gor Mahia in the same capacity.

Last month, FKF suspended the team's chairman Edward Githua following allegations of sexual harassment within the club.

Before their relegation, Falcons was also rocked with allegations of sexual harassment prompting Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya to suspend the club officials and appoint a caretaker team to oversee the club. Both matters are currently under review by FKF and Fifa.

Subsequently, Gaspo players have dispersed to other clubs. Goalkeeper Pauline Kathuruh and midfielders Jennifer Mueni and Miriam Orapidi have joined defending champions Vihiga Queens, while defenders Nuru Hadima and Fanis Kwamboka have joined Soccer Assassins and Bunda Queens in Tanzania respectively.

Currently positioned at the bottom of the table with (-1) points after 11 games with two matches in hand, Gaspo has won one, drawn three, and lost eight matches. Conversely, Kenya Police Bullets lead the standings with 31 points after 13 matches without a loss.