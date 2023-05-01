Gaspo, Vihiga in neck and neck race for title

Gaspo Women goalkeeper coach James Ombeng is confident that his team will win the Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) title this season.

The Gatundu based side lead the table with 40 points with five matches to go. Second placed Vihiga Queens have the same number points, but have a inferior goal difference despite their 3-0 win over Kisumu All Starlets at the Mo Stadium in Kisumu over the weekend.

Speaking after the 3-1 win against Bunyore Starlets on Sunday at Gems Cambridge grounds, Ombeng said the league is competitive.

"What's left now is to win all our matches. We are not under any pressure but the team is in good form and the fighting spirit from players is top notch. The title race has kept us on our toes. Vihiga Queens are also in the race and we need to remain focused," said Ombeng.

Bunyore head coach Abisalom Mariga, who took over from Zakaria Zilasi who was promoted to the position of technical director, said individual mistakes cost them.

"We started well but luck was not on our side. We are also fighting to finish top on the log. We will go back home and correct our mistakes before our next match," added Mariga.

Bunyore dropped to eighth place with 19 points behind Zetech Sparks who are in seventh place also on 19 points.

Gaspo have three assignments at home against BUlinzi Starlets and Vihiga Queens and will play away to Kisumu All Starlets, Thika Queens and Wadadia Women.

On the other hand, Vihiga will host Thika Queens and Wadadia Women at the Mumias Sports Complex. They will also have four assignments away from home against Gaspo Women, Nakuru City Queens and Ulinzi Starlets.

After a 3-0 victory against Nakuru City Queens last Sunday at RVTI grounds in Nakuru, Ulinzi remained in third place with 32 points same to Wadadia Women who thumped Thika Queens 4-1 at Stima Club in Nairobi.

Defending champions Thika, under tactician Fredrick Majani, dropped to sixth place with 27 points. Kisumu All Starlets are in ninth place with 17 points respectively.