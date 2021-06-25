Gaspo stun Vihiga Queens to storm WPL play-offs final

Vihiga Queens' four-year dominance in the Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League came to a halt on Friday after they were edged out 5-4 on post-match penalties by Gatundu Sports (Gaspo) in a play-offs semi-final match at Nakuru Show Grounds.

In another semi-final played at the same venue, 2019 finalists Thika Queens ran riot over debutants Nakuru West Queens 4-1 to make it to the final set for Sunday.

Harambee Starlets forward Mwanahalima ‘Dogo’ Adam bagged a brace while Dorcas Shikobe and Esse Akida were also on the score sheet. Nakuru Queens' lone goal was scored by Sellah Anyango.

The final will see Gaspo and Thika Queens both from Zone 'A' renew rivalry after meeting twice in the league this season with the latter winning both matches.

“We are eyeing the league title and this is a good win for us. We have to approach the final tactically to win the league. It is a crucial match for both teams who are eyeing their first title,” said Thika Queens coach Benta Achieng’.

Corazone Aquino scored from the spot to give Gaspo the lead after Mercy Airo was fouled inside the box by Vihiga Queens custodian Lillian Awuor in the 24th minute.

Harambee Stars striker Jentrix Shikangwa restored parity for the defending champions at the half hour mark after firing in a rebound past Judith Asimbo.

Vihiga Queens were reduced to 10 players after Awuor was sent off in the 54th minute forcing coach Alex Alumirah to sacrifice Mideri Ukiru for second-choice custodian Wilfred Seda.

After a tightly contested second half, coach Isaac Muluki's charges went on to win the shoot-out with Vihiga Queens leading goalscorer Terry Engesha, who has so far scored 15 goals missing from the spot.