Gaspo stun Vihiga Queens to storm WPL play-offs final

Gaspo's Quinter Owiti (right) vies for the ball with Kibera Girls Soccer Academy's Latonia Apondi during their Kenya Women's Premier League match at Stima club on July 14, 2019.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Gaspo went on to win the shoot-out with Vihiga Queens leading goalscorer Terry Engesha, who has so far scored 15 goals missing from the spot
  • In another semi-final played at the same venue, 2019 finalists Thika Queens ran riot over debutants Nakuru West Queens 4-1 to make it to the final set for Sunday
  • The final will see Gaspo and Thika Queens both from Zone 'A' renew rivalry after meeting twice in the league this season with the latter winning both matches

Vihiga Queens' four-year dominance in the Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League came to a halt on Friday after they were edged out 5-4 on post-match penalties by Gatundu Sports (Gaspo) in a play-offs semi-final match at Nakuru Show Grounds.

