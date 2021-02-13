Gaspo make light work of Makolanders

Gaspo Saturday thrashed Makolanders 4-0 in a thrilling Kenya Women Premier League Zone A match at Stima Club in Nairobi.

Gaspo's Mercy Airo, currently second in the top scorers' list with eight goals, helped herself to a hatrick opening the scoring in the 18th minute before Sheryl Angath doubled their lead in the 38th minute.

Seventh-placed Makolanders had no answers for Gaspo's speed and quick accurate passes throughout the first half. Airo then struck in the 68th and 74th minutes to complete her hatrick.

Despite the win, Gaspo remain third with 13 points drawn from four wins, one draw and two losses.

"It was a tough game but we approached it tactically. The players played according to instructions, challenging all loose balls, transiting from defence to attack with pace and intent, scored early in the game and managed to get a much needed clean sheet. Congratulations to Makolanders for their competitive mindset," said Isaac Maluki, Gaspo coach.

In other Zone A results, Ulinzi Starlets outclassed Zetech Sparks 5-1 at Utalii Grounds.

In Zone B, three-time champions Vihiga Queens continued their winning streak edging Trans Nzoia Falcons 3-2 at Kenyatta Stadium in Kitale.

Janet Moraa put the visitors ahead in the 24th minute before Topistar Situma added the second in the 42nd minute. Terry Engesha, the league's leading scorer with 11 goals, scored the third and winning goal in the 65th minute.

Trans Nzoia Falcons on the other hand got their two goals from Violet Nanjala and Joan Naliaka in the 51st and 72nd minutes respectively. They are in second place with 13 points from four wins, two losses and one draw.

"We were expecting to do better than the three goals but our goalkeeper made a lot of blunders. Trans Nzoia have always given us a tough game so it was not going to be easy," said Alex Alumirah, Vihiga Queens Coach.

In the other Zone B matches, Oserian ladies beat Eldoret Falcons 2-0 at Oserian Grounds in Naivasha.

Sunday fixtures

ZONE A

Kayole Stalet FC v Kibera Soccer Ladies FC, Stima Members Club 2pm

Thika Queens FC v Mathare United Women FC, Embakasi Girls Secondary School 2pm

Zone B

Sep Ladies FC v Nakuru Queens FC, Kotieno Grounds Oyugis 12 noon