Gaspo make light work of Makolanders

Gaspo's Quinter Owiti (right) vies for the ball with Kibera Girls Soccer Academy's Latonia Apondi during their Kenya Women's Premier League match at Stima club on July 14, 2019.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Gaspo's Mercy Airo, currently second in the top scorers' list with eight goals, helped herself to a hatrick opening the scoring in the 18th minute before Sheryl Angath doubled their lead in the 38th minute
  • Despite the win, Gaspo remain third with 13 points drawn from four wins, one draw and two losses
  • In Zone B, three-time champions Vihiga Queens continued their winning streak edging Trans Nzoia Falcons 3-2 at Kenyatta Stadium in Kitale


Gaspo Saturday thrashed Makolanders 4-0 in a thrilling Kenya Women Premier League Zone A match at Stima Club in Nairobi.

