Gaspo Ladies' Angachi crowned February’s best player

Gaspo midfielder Sheryl Angachi (left) upon receiving her award from Kenya Footballers Welfare Association (KEFWA) president James Situma at the KCB Sports Club on March 22, 2021. She was named the Kenya Footballers Welfare Association (KEFWA) Players’ Player of the Month for Ferbruary 2021.

Photo credit: Pool
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • She becomes the third player to be feted this season in Zone A after Ulinzi Starlets goal poacher Neddy Atieno (December) and Kibera Soccer Ladies attacking midfielder Cynthia Atieno (January).
  • Angachi received a personalized trophy and a Sh10,000 shopping voucher during the ceremony at KCB Sports Club on Monday.

Gaspo Ladies FC defensive midfielder Sheril Angachi has been named the Kenya Footballers Welfare Association (KEFWA) Players’ Player of the Month for Ferbruary 2021.

