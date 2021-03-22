Gaspo Ladies' Angachi crowned February’s best player

Gaspo Ladies FC defensive midfielder Sheril Angachi has been named the Kenya Footballers Welfare Association (KEFWA) Players’ Player of the Month for Ferbruary 2021.

Angachi was instrumental in the middle of the pack for Gaspo in February where she provided an assist in each of the three games besides providing cover for her defense.

Gaspo beat Makolanders 4-0, Ulinzi 2-1 and Mathare United Women 2-0 in February. It is her dazzling show in the matches that convinced her fellow players to vote her as the most outstanding player for February.

The Harambee Starlets player garnered 24 votes to beat Kayole Starlets’ Christine Ngoizi (18) to the

award. Kibera Soccer Ladies’ Lucy Stella and Kayole Starlet defender Juliet Auma had 14 votes apiece to tie for third place.

Gaspo midfielder Sheryl Angachi poses for phtotos with her award and shopping voucher from Kenya Footballers Welfare Association (KEFWA) at the KCB Sports Club on March 22, 2021. She was named the Kenya Footballers Welfare Association (KEFWA) Players’ Player of the Month for Ferbruary 2021. Photo credit: Pool

"I am happy to win this trophy and I would like to thank my teammates since this was a team effort. This is a great initiative by KEFWA and winning such awards motivate players. This will make me work harder, so that I can win future awards as well," Angachi said.

She becomes the third player to be feted this season in Zone A after Ulinzi Starlets goal poacher Neddy Atieno (December) and Kibera Soccer Ladies attacking midfielder Cynthia Atieno (January).