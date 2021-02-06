Gaspo hit Ulinzi Starlets in KWPL thriller

Gaspo floored the much-fancied Ulinzi Starlets 2-1 in a thrilling Kenya Women Premier League Zone A match at the KCB Grounds on Saturday.

The win saw Gaspo close in on second-placed Ulinzi, who are now two points ahead, in the eight-team standings.

This was Gaspo’s third win of the season, and Ulinzi second loss of the campaign.

Mercy Airo opened the scoring session for Gapo at the stroke of half-time before Winnie Mogeshi made it 2-0 five minutes after the restart.

Ulinzi Starlets' lone goal came in the 57th minute through Jentrix Kuyudi.

Gaspo head coach Isaac Maluki said he was glad with the win.

“We have continuously felt like we are not delivering the way we are supposed to in our last couple of matches and so we came in prepared both physically and mentally for the game and took advantage of the open opportunities presented to us. We are now back on track and expect to maintain this momentum from now on,” he said.

Ulinzi Starlets coach Joseph Mwanza told Nation Sport that the loss was as a result of some of their best players.

In the other only match of the day, Zone B’s sides Trans Nzoia Falcons and Oserian Ladies drew 1-1 in a closely contested match at the Oserian Grounds in Naivasha.

"Our result was as a result of fatigue. We got to Naivasha a few hours before the match and didn't have a place to rest or even start training," said Chris Mfede, Trans Nzoia Falcons coach.

Trans Nzoia are second in Zone B, level on points with leaders Vihiga Queens. Bottom placed Oserian have one point from five losses and one draw.

In Sunday’s fixtures, champions Vihiga Queens will be looking to move three points clear at the top when they take on Kisumu All Starlets in Mumias.



All Starlets are in third place of the Zone B contest with 10 points gained from three wins, one draw and one loss.



‘’We are ready, we have trained enough and we don't want to lose our direction and focus in this early stages of the season. All Starlets is a tough team but we expect nothing less of three points on Sunday," said Alex Alumirah, Vihiga Queens coach.

Fixtures

Sunday

Zone A

Kibera Soccer Ladies v Thika Queens - 11am - Ligi Ndogo Grounds

Kayole Starlets v Makolanders - 2pm - Stima Grounds

Zetech Sparks v Mathare United - 2pm - Ruiru Grounds

Zone B

Vihiga Queens v Kisumu All STarlets - 11am - Mumias

Eldoret Falcons v SEP Ladies - 12 noon - Eldoret

Wadadia v Nakuru West Queens - 1pm - Mumias