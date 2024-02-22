Gaming firm rolls out road safety campaign

Gaming firm Pakakumi has embarked on a road safety campaign and other Corporate Social Responsibility activities in the country as part of its services to humanity.

According to the firm, the campaign will build on a similar one that was held last year in Eldoret town.

“Just like last year when we staged several campaigns, this year we intend to have much more, including one-day football tournaments,” said Humprey Kariuki of Pakakumi.

“We held the first campaign in Nairobi before venturing into other towns across the country. We intend to do much more this year to create public awareness on gaming," he said.

Apart from the road shows, Pakakumi is in the process of releasing a calendar for several football tournaments across the country.