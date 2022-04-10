Game of penalties: Bandari down Nzoia in dramatic league tie

Bandari saw off Nzoia Sugar 2-1 in a controversial Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at the Sudi Stadium Sunday.

Drama began in the 14th minute when Bandari's Umar Kasumba was brought down in the box by Moses Mwale. The referee awarded penalty that was protested by the Nzoia players for five minutes. However, Umar missed after Humphrey Katasi saved.

William Wadri broke the deadlock for the visitors after he was blessed with a good pass from Yohana Mwita.

Drama continued in the 44th minute after Nzoia's James Kibande was allegedly brought down in the danger area by Felly Mulumba. Another penalty was awarded as Bandari players protested and Kibande converted to even the scores.

The visitors got the winner courtesy of another disputed penalty in the 87th minute after substitute Benjamin Mosha was brought down in the area after an amazing run in between defenders.

Kevin Kimani slotted it to give Bandari a 2-1 lead, but the drama didn't end there.The hosts got another penalty in the 95th minute, but Bandari custodian Michael Wanyika proved to be the hero as he saved it to help his team walka way with all three points.

Nzoia Sugar Head coach Salim Babu slammed the officiating.

"We need better officiating, It's not a game here, This is a circus. A team prepares all week and trains all month only to have the game destroyed by poor officiating," cried Salim.

"We demand better officiating, I am not disappointed by the result, but by the decisions and calls made by the referee, this has to stop, he added.

Bandari coach Anthony Kimani was delighted to grab the win against a good side.

"I am happy with the result especially taking points from a well defined team that is Nzoia. I am looking for a great return match in Mombasa," he said.

Kimani refused to comment on the referees officiating, citing that his job is at the touch-line.

I cannot comment on the officiating, my job is to coach and it ends there, I will let the referees be referees and I stick to my roles as a coach, I can just comment on the side of the game and nothing more"