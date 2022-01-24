Gabon coach laments Aubameyang loss after Afcon exit

Patrice Neveu

Gabon's French head coach Patrice Neveu (right) speaks with Gabon's goalkeeper Jean Noel Amonome before penalty shoot-outs during their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 round of 16 match against Burkina Faso at Limbe Omnisport Stadium in Limbe on January 23, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Charly Triballeau | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Gabon, who lost 7-6 in the penalty shoot-out after Sunday's game ended 1-1, have still never won a knockout tie at the Cup of Nations.

Limbe

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.