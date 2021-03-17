Fury in Germany as Uefa says it wants fans at every Euro match

Uefa's newly elected president, Slovenian Aleksander Ceferin, delivers a speech in the past.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Held over from 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the European championships are due to be held in 12 different countries from June 11-July 11, with London's Wembley hosting the semis and final.
  • Yet Uefa has warned it could change the venues if a host city insists on holding a match behind closed doors.

Berlin, Germany

