From the village with a dream, Bidco coach ruffling big boys

By  Japheth Mutinda

Online Sports Editor.

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Anthony “Vieira” Akhulia is a son of a religious man, and has taken his father’s teachings into his young coaching career. Shaped by his sometimes difficult path, Akhulia’s reputation as a tactical genius is slowly coming to fore.

Football in real life. A sport that requires a lot of hard work, dedication, discipline and a bit of luck. Anthony “Vieira” Akhulia is a son of a religious man, and has taken his father’s teachings into his young coaching career. Shaped by his sometimes difficult path, Akhulia’s reputation as a tactical genius is slowly coming to fore.

